Total of 27 GC emergency responders complete Auto Extrication refresher course
Submitted photo and press release:
The Auto Extrication training program for emergency responders provides hands-on training in motor-vehicle rescue and extrication techniques while stressing the need for scene safety and vehicle stabilization.
It includes rescue theory, rescue life cycle, new technology in automotive design and rescue tools as well as their uses. A four-hour annual review of these skills is recommended for all emergency response personnel.
The following emergency responders completed the four-hour refresher held on Oct. 21 at the Genesee County Fire Training Center on State Street Road in Batavia.
- ELBA
Nicole M. Boldt
Sydney R. Brown
Jennifer A. Cardinali
Ryan D. Hart
Michael G. Heale
Timothy J. Hoffarth
Christopher P. Lane
John D. Mudrzynski
Michael Pfendler
Michael Schad
Oliver R. Shuknecht
Eric S. Vick Jr.
- OAKFIELD
Sean T. Downing
Joshua M. Finn
Garrett M. Gibson
Pete A. Scheiber
Andrew J. Steel
Noah R. Toal
- PAVILION
David J. Clor
Paul M. Dougherty
Chad H. Freeman
Bryen D. Murrock
Dewey A. Murrock
Kelly A. Murrock
Codey L. O'Neill
Donald A. Roblee
Wayne R. Taylor