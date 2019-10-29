Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

October 29, 2019 - 2:01pm

Total of 27 GC emergency responders complete Auto Extrication refresher course

posted by Billie Owens in GC emergency responders, Auto Extrication refresher course.

Submitted photo and press release:

The Auto Extrication training program for emergency responders provides hands-on training in motor-vehicle rescue and extrication techniques while stressing the need for scene safety and vehicle stabilization.

It includes rescue theory, rescue life cycle, new technology in automotive design and rescue tools as well as their uses. A four-hour annual review of these skills is recommended for all emergency response personnel.  

The following emergency responders completed the four-hour refresher held on Oct. 21 at the Genesee County Fire Training Center on State Street Road in Batavia.

  • ELBA

Nicole M. Boldt                  

Sydney R. Brown                    

Jennifer A. Cardinali                    

Ryan D. Hart                    

Michael G. Heale                  

Timothy J. Hoffarth                    

Christopher P. Lane                    

John D. Mudrzynski                   

Michael Pfendler                    

Michael Schad                    

Oliver R. Shuknecht                    

Eric S. Vick Jr.                    

  • OAKFIELD

Sean T. Downing

Joshua M. Finn

Garrett M. Gibson

Pete A. Scheiber

Andrew J. Steel                    

Noah R. Toal

  • PAVILION

David J. Clor                    

Paul M. Dougherty                    

Chad H. Freeman                    

Bryen D. Murrock                    

Dewey A. Murrock                    

Kelly A. Murrock                   

Codey L. O'Neill                  

Donald A. Roblee                  

Wayne R. Taylor

Calendar

August 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button