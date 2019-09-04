Total of 28 volunteer firefighters complete skills refresher course
Submitted photo and press release:
Designed to review previously learned skills and improve proficiency, the Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus / Interior Firefighter Operations (SCBA-IFO) four-hour refresher is an engine company refresher that combines skills learned in the Basic Exterior Firefighter Operations (BEFO) program and IFO program into a scenario-based response format.
Twenty-eight Genesee County fire personnel completed the refresher class held on Aug. 19 at the Genesee County Fire Training Center.
ALABAMA
- Richard T. Brunea
- Ronald Bauer
- Sidney Eick
- Aron J. Kehlenbeck
- Michelle L. Patnode
- Ryan M. Thompson
DARIEN
- Thomas Bieler
- Jeff Luker
- Joe Marino
- Joseph Murphy
- Teresa Tesch
CORFU
- Dean T. Eck
- Glenn Eck
- Jayden D. Eck
- Bruce Fauth
- Casey Felski
- Kristen Gaik
- James Hale
- Tyler G. Lang
- Matthew P. Lenhard
- Ethan J. Librock
- Justin S. Rodland
- Steven Rodland
- Lori Ann Santini
- Brian Schollard
- Dan Smith
- Jacob Stiles
- Megan Stiles
Visit your local fire department to find out more about volunteer opportunities.