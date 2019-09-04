Local Matters

September 4, 2019 - 12:22pm

Total of 28 volunteer firefighters complete skills refresher course

posted by Billie Owens in Announcements, news, corfu, Darien, Alabama.

Submitted photo and press release:

Designed to review previously learned skills and improve proficiency, the Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus / Interior Firefighter Operations (SCBA-IFO) four-hour refresher is an engine company refresher that combines skills learned in the Basic Exterior Firefighter Operations (BEFO) program and IFO program into a scenario-based response format.  

Twenty-eight Genesee County fire personnel completed the refresher class held on Aug. 19 at the Genesee County Fire Training Center. 

ALABAMA

  • Richard T. Brunea
  • Ronald Bauer
  • Sidney Eick
  • Aron J. Kehlenbeck
  • Michelle L. Patnode
  • Ryan M. Thompson

DARIEN 

  • Thomas Bieler
  • Jeff Luker 
  • Joe Marino
  • Joseph Murphy 
  • Teresa Tesch

CORFU

  • Dean T. Eck 
  • Glenn Eck
  • Jayden D. Eck 
  • Bruce Fauth
  • Casey Felski
  • Kristen Gaik 
  • James Hale
  • Tyler G. Lang
  • Matthew P. Lenhard
  • Ethan J. Librock 
  • Justin S. Rodland 
  • Steven Rodland 
  • Lori Ann Santini
  • Brian Schollard 
  • Dan Smith 
  • Jacob Stiles
  • Megan Stiles 

Visit your local fire department to find out more about volunteer opportunities.

Upcoming

more

