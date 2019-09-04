Total of 28 volunteer firefighters complete skills refresher course

Submitted photo and press release:

Designed to review previously learned skills and improve proficiency, the Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus / Interior Firefighter Operations (SCBA-IFO) four-hour refresher is an engine company refresher that combines skills learned in the Basic Exterior Firefighter Operations (BEFO) program and IFO program into a scenario-based response format.

Twenty-eight Genesee County fire personnel completed the refresher class held on Aug. 19 at the Genesee County Fire Training Center.