January 30, 2019 - 3:16pm
Town of Alabama Republican Committee seeks candidates, apply before Feb. 8
The Town of Alabama Republican Committee is seeking candidates for the following positions that are up for election this November:
- Genesee County Legislator – District #1
- Town Supervisor
- Town Highway Superintendent
- Town Council Member – two seats
- Town Clerk
- Town Justice
Interested residents should contact Town Republican Chairman Earl LaGrou at 716-912-8195 or [email protected] before Feb. 8.
