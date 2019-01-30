Local Matters

January 30, 2019 - 3:16pm

Town of Alabama Republican Committee seeks candidates, apply before Feb. 8

posted by Billie Owens in alabama republican committee, political candidates, november election, news.

The Town of Alabama Republican Committee is seeking candidates for the following positions that are up for election this November:

  • Genesee County Legislator – District #1
  • Town Supervisor
  • Town Highway Superintendent
  • Town Council Member – two seats
  • Town Clerk
  • Town Justice

Interested residents should contact Town Republican Chairman Earl LaGrou at 716-912-8195 or [email protected] before Feb. 8.

