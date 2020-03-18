Town of Alexander issues new policies until further notice due to COVID-19

Town of Alexander issues the following new policies until further notice due to COVID-19.

Following order by our governor and resolutions passed by the Town Board, the Alexander town offices were closed as of yesterday, March 17, until further notice.

TOWN CLERK: 585-591-2455, [email protected]

The office doors will remain locked until further notice. Residents may utilize the court drop box on the outside of the building for payments, paperwork, or requests for transfer station cards or by mail as well. If there is an urgent situation that needs to be addressed in person please call to set up a possible appointment. Receipts and cards will be mailed to you as soon as possible to keep business running as smoothly as possible.

Dog licenses can be mailed in or dropped in the drop box. And anyone in need of a handicap permit can call and one will be mailed to you.

Clerk’s hours to answer calls will be as follows:

Monday, Tuesday and Friday 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. and 1-4:30 p.m.

Wednesdays 8:30-2:30 and Thursdays 10-11:30 a.m.

VILLAGE CLERK: 585-708-4167 [email protected]

The office doors will remain locked until further notice. Residents may utilize the village drop box on the outside of the building or call or send mail.

TOWN ASSESSOR 585-343-1729, ext. 207 [email protected]

The assessor’s office will be closed to the public until further notice.

BUILDING AND ZONING 585-343-1729, ext. 238 [email protected]

Permits can be mailed to the Alexander Town Clerk or dropped in the drop box. If you need a permit to fill out they can be found on the Town of Alexander website.

TOWN COURT 585-591-8165

Town court is CLOSED until further notice. Any questions feel free to call.

TOWN SUPERVISOR 585-591-0783 [email protected]

Please call with any questions or concerns.

Town of Alexander, P.O. Box 248, Alexander NY 14005

Village of Alexander. P.O. Box 266, Alexander NY 14005

We apologize for any inconveniences this may cause but our employees and our communities best interest was in mind when we made these decisions. Thank you for understanding.

Shannon Tiede

Alexander Town Clerk/Tax Collector