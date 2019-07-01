Town of Batavia issues travel advisory due to work on Ellicott Trail Project

TRAVEL ADVISORY

July 10 through Aug. 7 -- Road Work

NYS Route 5 between 665 E. Main St. and 5022 E. Main Street Road in the Town of Batavia will be reduced to one lane of traffic in the westbound direction to allow for the construction of a center pedestrian refuge island as part of the Ellicott Trail Project .

For further information contact:

Tom Lichtenthal

Town of Batavia

Asst. Town Engineer

3833 W. Main Street Road

585-343-1729, ext. 218