July 1, 2019 - 2:14pm
Town of Batavia issues travel advisory due to work on Ellicott Trail Project
posted by Billie Owens in news, town of batavia, road work, travel advisory, ellicott trail project.
TRAVEL ADVISORY
July 10 through Aug. 7 -- Road Work
NYS Route 5 between 665 E. Main St. and 5022 E. Main Street Road in the Town of Batavia will be reduced to one lane of traffic in the westbound direction to allow for the construction of a center pedestrian refuge island as part of the Ellicott Trail Project.
For further information contact:
Tom Lichtenthal
Town of Batavia
Asst. Town Engineer
3833 W. Main Street Road
585-343-1729, ext. 218