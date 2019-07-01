Local Matters

July 1, 2019 - 2:14pm

Town of Batavia issues travel advisory due to work on Ellicott Trail Project

posted by Billie Owens in news, town of batavia, road work, travel advisory, ellicott trail project.

TRAVEL ADVISORY

July 10 through Aug. 7 -- Road Work

NYS Route 5 between 665 E. Main St. and 5022 E. Main Street Road in the Town of Batavia will be reduced to one lane of traffic in the westbound direction to allow for the construction of a center pedestrian refuge island as part of the Ellicott Trail Project

For further information contact:

Tom Lichtenthal 

Town of Batavia

Asst. Town Engineer

3833 W. Main Street Road

585-343-1729, ext. 218

