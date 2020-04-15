Town of Bergen reissues State of Emergency declaration due to COVID-19

Public Notice

In the best interests of the Town of Bergen and our residents and businesses I declare a new State of Emergency for the Town of Bergen as of 5 p.m. today, April 15, 2020.

The declaration allows the Supervisor discretion to use all facilities, equipment, supplies, personnel and other resources of the Town of Bergen to cope with the COVID-19 emergency.

I anticipate that it will be critical to have Town of Bergen personnel available to respond to various needs arising in the Town. I am sure we will all rise to the occasion to help each other, safely, during this time.

Thank you,

Ernest Haywood

Supervisor, Town of Bergen

10 Hunter St.

Bergen, NY

Ph: 585-494-1121

Fax: 585-494-1372