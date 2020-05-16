Town of Bergen renews its State of Emergency Proclamation

Town of Bergen State of Emergency Proclamation

The County of Genesee and the State of New York have declared States of Emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The outbreak poses an immediate danger to public health and safety, which endangers the residents and businesses of the Town of Bergen.

In consultation with the Village of Bergen and Bergen Fire Department, I believe it is in the best interest of the Town of Bergen and our residents/businesses for me to issue a State of Emergency in the Town of Bergen, which will allow me the discretion to use any and all facilities, equipment, supplies, personnel and other resources of the Town of Bergen in such a manner as may be necessary or appropriate to cope with the disaster or emergency resulting therefrom.

In particular, but with no limitation, I anticipate that it will be critical to have Town of Bergen personnel available to respond to specific, but currently unforeseen, needs arising in the Town.

Therefore, by the power vested in me, pursuant to Article 2B of the Executive Law of the State of New York, I hereby declare a State of Emergency effective at 5 p.m. on May 15, 2020 in the Town of Bergen, Genesee County, New York.

This State of Emergency shall remain in effect for the next 30 days unless and until rescinded or extended by me for an additional 30-day period.

Any residents in need of special or emergency assistance are advised to contact 9-1-1. All residents are advised to monitor the Town's website and local media reports for continued updates and advisories.

Ernest Haywood

Supervisor, Town of Bergen, Genesee County, NY