Town of Bethany declares State of Emergency due to COVID-19, issues Emergency Orders

Public Notice

By order of Town of Bethany Supervisor and Chief Executive Officer Carl Hyde Jr., a State of Emergency is hereby declared in the Town of Bethany, effective at 3 p.m. on March 19, 2020 due to the ongoing viral pandemic of COVID-19 and the existing States of Emergency at the Federal, State, and County level.

This State of Emergency is declared in an effort to protect public health and safety and will remain in effect for 30 days or until rescinded by a subsequent order.

As the Chief Executive of the Town of Bethany, County of Genesee, State of New York, I, Carl Hyde Jr., exercise the authority given me under Section 24 of the New York State Executive Law, to preserve the public safety and hereby render all required and available assistance vital to the security, well-being, and health of the citizens of this Municipality. I hereby direct all departments and agencies of the Town of Bethany to take whatever steps necessary to protect life and property, public infrastructure, and provide such emergency assistance deemed necessary.

Emergency Orders

These orders took effect March 19, 2020 at 3 p.m. and will remain in effect for five days unless rescinded earlier or renewed in five-day increments by the Chief Executive Officer:

Town of Bethany Town Hall, Town Offices and Highway Garage are closed to the public. Employees will continue to receive regular pay and be considered as on-call in the event of an emergency. Employees are encouraged to take all steps to avoid personal infection of the virus so that they remain ready in case of further emergency.

Bethany Town Board meetings are cancelled until further notice.

All Bethany Town Court matters are cancelled until further notice.

Taxes, dog licenses and other payments or applications may be placed in the drop box located near the front door of the Town Hall or mailed to the Town Hall at: 10510 Bethany Center Road, East Bethany, NY 14054. Receipts will be mailed to you after they have been processed.

​The Town of Bethany Transfer Station will be open for use for Bethany residents on Saturday, March 21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. ONLY and will close indefinately thereafter. Residents must dispose of their trash as quickly as possible with as little personal contact as possible. (The Transfer Station will not be open as previously planned on March 28, 2020.)

These actions are in the interest of protecting public health and reducing transmission of COVID-19.

Carl Hyde, Jr.

Town Supervisor

Town of Bethany

March 19, 2020