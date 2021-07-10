July 10, 2021 - 1:19pm
Town of Bethany GOP seeks nominees to serve out town clerk's unfinished term
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Town of Bethany Republican Committee is seeking individuals who are interested in being considered for nomination to serve out the unfinished term of the Town Clerk, which will end in 2023. The position exists due to a recent retirement of the incumbent Town Clerk.
The Committee will be meeting on Friday, July 16th at 5 p.m. at the Town of Bethany Community Center, 10510 Bethany Center Road.
Those interested please send letter of intent to: Thomas J. Douglas, 10515 East Road, Pavilion, NY 14525.
Or contact Mr. Douglas at:
Cell: (585) 356-0824
