Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

May 14, 2020 - 7:07pm

Town of Bethany opening Monday after 'PAUSE' for COVID-19

posted by Billie Owens in covid-19, Town of Bethany, PAUSE, reopening.

Public Notice

Town of Bethany offices will open on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Court has not reopened as of yet. Per NYS Court Administration an opening date has not been determined.

All visitors to the Town Hall must wear facial covering and practice social distancing.

Residents/customers must schedule appointments to handle business that cannot be handled via phone, email or regular mail. A drop box is also available near the Town Hall door.  Receipts, etc. will be mailed to you.

No visitors to the Highway Department are allowed without an appointment. Facial covering and social distancing requirements must be adhered to.

All Board meetings will commence beginning with the regularly scheduled in June. Facial cover and social distancing protocol must be followed by everyone in attendance.

-- Town of Bethany Supervisor Carl Hyde Jr.

Calendar

March 2020

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button