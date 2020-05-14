Town of Bethany opening Monday after 'PAUSE' for COVID-19

Public Notice

Town of Bethany offices will open on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Court has not reopened as of yet. Per NYS Court Administration an opening date has not been determined.

All visitors to the Town Hall must wear facial covering and practice social distancing.

Residents/customers must schedule appointments to handle business that cannot be handled via phone, email or regular mail. A drop box is also available near the Town Hall door. Receipts, etc. will be mailed to you.

No visitors to the Highway Department are allowed without an appointment. Facial covering and social distancing requirements must be adhered to.

All Board meetings will commence beginning with the regularly scheduled in June. Facial cover and social distancing protocol must be followed by everyone in attendance.

-- Town of Bethany Supervisor Carl Hyde Jr.