Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

February 28, 2019 - 2:23pm

Town of Bethany Republican Committee seeks people to serve on the committee

posted by Billie Owens in Bethany, news, Announcements.

Press release:

The Town of Bethany Republican Committee is seeking individuals who are interested in being considered to serve on the Town of Bethany Republican Committee.

Those interested please send letter of intent to: Thomas J. Douglas, 10515 East Road, Pavilion, NY 1452

Or contact at [email protected]

Cell: (585) 356-0824

 

 

 

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

February 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button