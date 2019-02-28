February 28, 2019 - 2:23pm
Town of Bethany Republican Committee seeks people to serve on the committee
posted by Billie Owens in Bethany, news, Announcements.
Press release:
The Town of Bethany Republican Committee is seeking individuals who are interested in being considered to serve on the Town of Bethany Republican Committee.
Those interested please send letter of intent to: Thomas J. Douglas, 10515 East Road, Pavilion, NY 1452
Or contact at [email protected]
Cell: (585) 356-0824
Recent comments