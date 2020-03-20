Town of Byron declares State of Emergency

Public Notice

The Town of Byron Supervisor, Peter Yasses, has declared a State of Emergency on today, March 20, 2020 at 3 p.m. and issued an Emergency Order effective Saturday, March 21, 2020 beginning at 12:01 a.m.

The Town of Byron Town Office and Highway Garage are closed to the public effective March 21, 2020 until further notice.

The Town will conduct business with the public via telephone, email or other means.

All Town Board, Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals meetings are cancelled until further notice.

All Town of Byron Court matters are cancelled until further notice.

The transfer station will continue to remain open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

All Town Clerk, Tax Collecting and dog license matters can be deposited in the secure drop box in the foyer or mailed to the Town of Byron, P.O. Box 9, Byron, NY 14422.

Please email ([email protected]) or call (585-548-7123, ext. 10) the Town Clerk with any questions you may have.