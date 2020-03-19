Town of Byron issues current policies due to COVID-19

Public Notice

Change of policies in Town of Byron due the COVID-19: offices are closed to the public, however, the town clerk and essential employees will be there to assist you in any matters of the town. They are available via telephone or email.

If payments or other documents need to be dropped off, please use the drop box in the foyer. Any information about meetings or committees will be posted on the town’s website. Anyone without access to internet can call the office: 585-548-7123 and follow the prompts.

Also, all Town of Byron Court matters are on hold until further notice.

Peter N. Yasses, Supervisor