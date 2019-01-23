Local Matters

January 23, 2019 - 3:59pm

Town of Darien Republican Committee seeks candidates to fill three posts, deadline is Feb. 15

posted by Billie Owens in Darien, Town of Darien Republican Committee, news.

Notice

Town of Darien Republican Committee is excepting letters of intent for the following endorsements:

  • Town Council
  • Town Supervisor
  • Town Justice

All interested parties should submit letters of interest to: Town of Darien Republican Committee, Jeffery F. Phelps, Chairman, P.O. Box 295, Alexander NY 14005 no later than Feb. 15, or email to [email protected]

