Town of Le Roy declares State of Emergency today for at least 30 days

DECLARATION OF A LOCAL STATE OF EMERGENCY

A State of Emergency is hereby declared in the TOWN OF LE ROY, effective at 12 p.m. today, March 19, 2020.

This State of Emergency has been declared due to the existing and continuing declared States of Emergency at the Federal, State, County, and Town of Le Roy, related to COVID-19.

This situation threatens the public safety.

This State of Emergency will remain in effect for thirty (30) days or until rescinded by a subsequent order.

As the Chief Executive of TOWN OF LEROY, County of Genesee, State of New York, I, James R. Farnholz,exercise the authority given me under Section 24 of the New York State Executive Law, to preserve the public safety and hereby render all required and available assistance vital to the security, well-being, and health of the citizens of this Municipality.

I hereby direct all departments and agencies of TOWN OF LEROY to take whatever steps necessary to protect life and property, public infrastructure, and provide such emergency assistance deemed necessary.

James R. Farnholz

Le Roy Town Supervisor

March 19, 2020