March 30, 2020 - 6:08pm
Town of Le Roy: valid punch cards again needed to use Transfer Station, Bunnell Park playground, courts closed
Public Notice
Le Roy Transfer Station:
- Effective Saturday, April 4, residents WILL NEED to provide a valid punch card once again in order to dispose of items at the Transfer Station on Circular Hill Road. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- While the Town Hall is closed, residents can mail a check for $30 payable to Town of Le Roy, 48 Main St., Le Roy; or leave the money in the drop box in front of Town Hall and the card will be mailed back to you.
- Transfer Cards, if available, may also be purchased at Crocker’s Ace Hardware on North Street Road or Village Hardware on Main Street.
- Transfer Station will be CLOSED on Wednesdays for brush disposal until further notice. You may dispose of brush on Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- TRANSFER STATION IS FOR LE ROY RESIDENTS ONLY.
Bunnell Park, Summit Street Road:
- Playground and basketball courts are CLOSED, per directive from Genesee County Health Dept. until further notice.
James Farnholz, Town of Le Roy, Supervisor