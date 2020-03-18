From Town of Stafford Supervisor Robert S. Clement:

Town of Stafford issues policies due to COVID-19​

Essential employees will be in their office to assist with any town matter. Staff here at the Town regularly checks emails and phone messages.

Town of Stafford's Office will be closed to the public or open by appointment only.

If needed to drop off payments, there is a secure drop box located in the front of the Stafford Town Hall, 8903 Route 237; receipts will be mailed back to you.

Check our website here.

Please contact these offices with any question, or if an appointment is needed:

Stafford Town Supervisor

Office -- (585) 344-1554, ext. 5

Home -- (585) 344-0672

[email protected]

Stafford Town Clerk

Office -- (584) 344-1554, ext. 4

FAX -- (585) 345-0592

[email protected]

Stafford Highway Superintendent

(d) (585) 343-2907

(e) (585) 343-6780

(c) (585) 739-4303

Stafford Town Assessor

Office (585) 344-1554, ext. 6

FAX (585) 345-0592

[email protected]

Stafford Code Enforcement

Stafford Town Court