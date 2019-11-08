Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

November 8, 2019 - 1:56pm

Tractor-trailer vs. car accident reported on westbound Thruway

posted by Billie Owens in east pembroke, indian falls, accidents, news.

A tractor-trailer vs. car accident with unknown injuries is reported on the westbound Thruway at mile marker 325.7. Smoke and/or fire is reportedly coming from the big rig. East Pembroke and Indian Falls fire department and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 2:44 p.m.: Traffic lanes were closed due to the accident but one lane of traffic is now reopened.

UPDATE 2:49 p.m.: Lanes reopened; assignment is back in service.

Calendar

November 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button