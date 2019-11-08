Tractor-trailer vs. car accident reported on westbound Thruway

A tractor-trailer vs. car accident with unknown injuries is reported on the westbound Thruway at mile marker 325.7. Smoke and/or fire is reportedly coming from the big rig. East Pembroke and Indian Falls fire department and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 2:44 p.m.: Traffic lanes were closed due to the accident but one lane of traffic is now reopened.

UPDATE 2:49 p.m.: Lanes reopened; assignment is back in service.