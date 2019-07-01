Tracy Avenue storm sewer repair work set for tomorrow in the city, road will be closed

From the city Bureau of Maintenance:

From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2nd, Tracy Avenue in the City of Batavia will be closed to all through traffic for storm sewer repair. The work will be performed between North Street and Hart Street.

All motorists that regularly use this road are asked to seek alternative routes during the operation.

Residents within the area of the closure should anticipate delays, but we will do our best to accommodate getting you to and from your residence.

This work is weather dependent and subject to rescheduling if it rains.

Contact the Bureau of Maintenance and ask to speak to the Streets Supervisor or Superintendent at 585-345-6400, opt. 1, if you have any questions. Thank you for your cooperation in advance.