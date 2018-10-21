Traditional Martial Arts Association Tournament is Nov. 3 at Le Roy HS

Press release:

The sixth annual Traditional Martial Arts Association Tournament will be held at the Le Roy High School Gym Saturday, Nov. 3rd, with eliminations starting at 10 a.m.

The Tournament will consist of Sparring (point fighting), Individual Kata (forms), Team Kata, Weapons Kata, and Self Defense.

Tournament organizers are Soke William Cavalier (Livonia Tatsu Do School), Hanshi Dick Borrell (Borrell’s Karate Academy Batavia), and Renshi Fred Merica (Le Roy Karate & Self Defense Center/ Main Street Fitness). All three have been close associates and tournament/clinic organizers for the past 40 years.

Ages of competitors will start as young as 4 years old with no age limit. We have had competitors in the past well into their 70s. Divisions are broken down by skill level and age.

Spectators are welcome at $5 each and students at $4 each.

The high school is located at 9300 South Street Road, Le Roy.

To see a flier go to www.tatsudo.com and click the link at left of page “November 2018 TMAA Tournament - Download Flyer” or call 585-414-3181.

There will also be a breaking demonstration at noon. They break everything from boards, bricks, coconuts, and Louisville Sluggers with their shins.

Anyone interested to help be a scorekeeper please calls 585-414-3181 for more information, minimum 15 years old, no experience needed.