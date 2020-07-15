Trash truck and truck carrying natural gas tanks collide in Le Roy

A collision between a truck with CNG natural gas tanks on top of it and a trash truck occurred in Le Roy on Mill Street.

A tank ruptured but there is no fire. Wires are down. Le Roy Fire Department is on scene along with law enforcement. A railroad representative is contacted to inspect the railroad tracks and bridge, which initially was believed to have been struck.

Two tanks are intact on the ground, one exploded, according to command. There may be a couple more tanks in the cargo.

A hazmat team is asked by command to stand by in case needed. The street will be closed.

UPDATE 3:01 p.m.: Pavilion Fire Department is requested to send a tanker to fill in at the Le Roy Fire Department.

UPDATE 3:11 p.m.: A tanker from Bergen is requested to stand by at the scene. National Grid is on scene.

UPDATE 3:14 p.m.: This did not involve two vehicles. It involves a single trash truck that is powered with natural gas tanks. They are working to contain the fuel leak from the ruptured tank now.