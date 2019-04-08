Local Matters

April 8, 2019 - 2:39pm

Trigilios: 'Forever grateful' for 'true outpouring of love' at March 24 benefit

posted by Billie Owens in Trujilio, news.

A note of thanks from the Trigilios:

A heartfelt and sincere thank you goes out to all the kind and generous folks who shared (and continue to share) their love and support for Joe since his diagnosis and at the Joe Trigilio benefit on March 24th (at Batavia Downs, for story click here).

Joe and I are very appreciative of all the generous donations, hard work, kind words and the true outpouring of love. The outreach among family, friends and the community was tremendous and truly heartwarming to us.

We will be forever grateful.

Love to all,

Joe & Kathy Trigilio

