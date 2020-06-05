Trio plans Sunday afternoon 'Batavia Chalk-Out' starting at 2 at the Peace Garden

A trio of organizers is planning an event Sunday afternoon, June 7, in Downtown Batavia. Lindsay Wrobel, Verneda Peete and Ken Marrocco, are holding the "Batavia Chalk-Out" from 2 to 4 p.m.

It is not affiliated whatsoever with the protest "March for Justice," which is planned roughly from 8 a.m. to noon the same day.

"We believe (the Chalk-Out) has the potential to be an important moment for the community," Wrobel wrote in an email to The Batavian.

It starts at the International Honorary Peace Garden at Batavia, located at 111 Main St. next to the Holland Land Office Museum. It is expected fan out down Main Street from there.

Here's a statement from the organizers:

"The event will allow people to express their feelings of support surrounding recent events relating to police brutality via chalk art while maintaining social distance. We hope to spark conversations among friends and families and to demonstrate that the black community has allies everywhere, including in small towns like ours.

"We ask that people wear masks to the event, and suggest bringing signs and chairs depending on how long individuals plan to stay. Chalk will be provided, but we also encourage people to bring their own."

"We're excited to see what our community can create, and hopeful that you'll find our event interesting."