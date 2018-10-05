Troop #42222 of Elba completes fairgrounds' horse barn project to earn prestigious Cadette Silver Award

Elba Girl Scout Troop #42222 members are pictured above from left: Alexandra Belluscio, Lindsay Augello, Laci Sewar and Dakota Brinkman.

Submitted photos and press release:

Elba Girl Scout Troop #42222 is proud to announce the completion on Sept. 30 of the requirements for their Cadette Silver Award.

Their project focused on making multiple improvements to the horse barn at the Genesee County Fairgrounds. The horse barn is used by various horse programs throughout the community during the year.

Just a few of the areas the Troop focused on were various structural improvements made to the west entrance way and gate of the barn.

This consisted of: the replacement of the damaged primary entrance way walls; hand digging 4-foot deep holes to replace support beams for the entrance walls; adding a weed barrier prior to placing fresh mulch; installing a wheel on the gate; and organizing the tool supply storage area after making the necessary wall repairs to improve its usability.

The girls spent numerous hours painting donated wood, walls and doors as well as obtaining several supply donations (rakes, shovels, water buckets, etc.) for shared use by those using the horse barn.

The Troop would like to thank the many donors and volunteers who helped to make this project a successful one. The girls will now bridge from a Cadette to a Senior level Girl Scout and can begin thinking about their Gold Award Project!