Troopers remind drivers it's deer collision season -- use caution at dawn and dusk, don't swerve

Every October and November, Troopers handle an increased number of vehicles collisions striking deer in Troop A-Western New York.

Operators should use caution around dusk and dawn .

If you are operating a vehicle and a deer enters the roadway do NOT swerve. When an operator swerves to avoid a deer, the vehicle is more likely to strike another vehicle or exit the roadway striking trees or utility poles.

If you strike a deer, remain at the scene and call 9-1-1. An accident report can be completed by Troopers if your vehicle has more than $1,000 in damage or if an involved person has been injured.

NYSP Troop A stats for car/deer collisions:

September 2017-- 83 collisions

October 2017-- 181 collisions

November 2017-- 314 collisions

2017 total collisions -- 1,412

September 2018 -- 103 collisions

October 2018 -- 187 collisions

November 2018 -- 270 collisions

2018 total collisions -- 1,523