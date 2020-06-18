Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

June 18, 2020 - 11:58am

Tuesday's Primary: Town of Pavilion GOP endorses James Cleveland for Highway Superintendent

posted by Billie Owens in Announcements, town of pavilion, June 23rd Primary.

Press release:

The Town of Pavilion Republican Committee would like to remind the residents of Pavilion that the Republican Primary is Tuesday, June 23rd and that the polls will be open at the Town Building located at 1 Woodrow Drive, Pavilion.

The Pavilion Republican Committee has endorsed James Cleveland for Pavilion Highway Superintendent.

He has nearly 20 years of highway experience, has built a great working relationship with community organizations such as the library and school, and with neighboring town highway departments.

Look for James Cleveland on the June 23rd Primary Ballot.

Calendar

June 2020

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button