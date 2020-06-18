Tuesday's Primary: Town of Pavilion GOP endorses James Cleveland for Highway Superintendent

Press release:

The Town of Pavilion Republican Committee would like to remind the residents of Pavilion that the Republican Primary is Tuesday, June 23rd and that the polls will be open at the Town Building located at 1 Woodrow Drive, Pavilion.

The Pavilion Republican Committee has endorsed James Cleveland for Pavilion Highway Superintendent.

He has nearly 20 years of highway experience, has built a great working relationship with community organizations such as the library and school, and with neighboring town highway departments.

Look for James Cleveland on the June 23rd Primary Ballot.