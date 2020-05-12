Tumbling tumbleweed! A 'light rolling mass' of a cat is missing from Pearl Street

Photos and information from reader Carrie Farley.

Carrie Farley's friend, Melinda Fenton, is worried about her kitty who has never once stepped foot outside then, you guessed it, up and decided to explore the vast unknown.

That was around 10:30 Sunday night. The female feline lives on Pearl Street "right on the roundabout" in the city.

Farley advises that the pet "may be very skittish and will run from trucks." Who wouldn't, right?

Fenton had an epiphany when it came to naming her cat. Apparently being one who favors understatement, she imaginatively selected "Fluffy" as befitting.

Fluffy. If you sheared this cat in August to help keep it cool, you could make enough yarn to crochet a baby blanket, at least; maybe an autumn poncho.

If you catch a glimpse of this hairball, an unlikely candidate for fleet-footedness, do phone. She needs her brushy-brush and is doubtless missing snacks and nourishment.

Melinda Fenton's number is (585) 831-0401.

Below, Fluffy on her backside, looking nonchalant as she double dares anyone to try and groom her.

Below, Fluffy lounging in a torpor of resigned feline fatalism, courtesy of the pandemic.