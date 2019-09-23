Two arrests made in Sunday's sobriety checkpoint on Route 20 in Alexander

From NYS Police, Troop A:

On Sept. 22, the New York State Police conducted a sobriety checkpoint on State Route 20 in the Village of Alexander.

The purpose of the checkpoint is to deter drunk driving.

The following subjects were arrested and released to appear in the Alexander Town Court at a later date:

John E. Manser, 56, of Canandaigua, is charged with driving while intoxicated.

Brian J. Swimline, 50, of Pembroke, is charged with driving while intoxicated.

Approximately 210 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint. In addition to the two DWI arrests, eight traffic tickets were issued for various violations of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.

We would like to thank all the designated drivers and those that chose to use hired transportation for keeping the roadway safe on this date.