Two-car accident with injuries reported at Citgo Gas Station on Park Road

A two-car accident with injuries is reported on the Citgo Gas Station property at 8204 Park Road. NYS Troopers are on scene. Mercy medics are called for reports of generalized pain. Town of Batavia Fire Department is also responding.

UPDATE 12:15 p.m.: One vehicle is blocking traffic.

UPDATE 12:16 p.m.: A first responder on scene says injuries are minor. There is a lot of debris in the roadway.

UPDATE 12:39 p.m.: The town assignment is back in service.