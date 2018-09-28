Local Matters

September 28, 2018 - 8:14pm

Two-car accident with injuries reported in Stafford

posted by Billie Owens in accidents, news, Stafford.

A two-car accident with injuries, in which one vehicle rolled over, is reported at 5380 Fox Road, Stafford.

The location is between Byron Road and Byron -- Stafford Townline Road.

Stafford Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 8:18 p.m.: Town of Batavia Fire Department is called mutual aid to respond to the Stafford accident.

Donna Barrett
Having grown up in that area, it is Fotch Road, not Fox and it is between Batavia-Stafford Townline Road and Byron Road. At this time, it is believed that the road is impassable.

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian.
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

