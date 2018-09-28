Two-car accident with injuries reported in Stafford
A two-car accident with injuries, in which one vehicle rolled over, is reported at 5380 Fox Road, Stafford.
The location is between Byron Road and Byron -- Stafford Townline Road.
Stafford Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding.
UPDATE 8:18 p.m.: Town of Batavia Fire Department is called mutual aid to respond to the Stafford accident.
Having grown up in that area, it is Fotch Road, not Fox and it is between Batavia-Stafford Townline Road and Byron Road. At this time, it is believed that the road is impassable.
Recent comments