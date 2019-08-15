Local Matters

August 15, 2019 - 8:04am

Two-car accident with injuries reported in Stafford

posted by Billie Owens in accidents, news, Stafford.

A two-car accident with injuries is reported at 5537 Clinton Street Road, at Prole Road. Stafford Fire Department is responding along with Mercy medics.

UPDATE 8:07 a.m.: One person is still in a vehicle. A parent is out of a vehicle, holding a child. One vehicle is blocking traffic. A second ambulance is requested.

UPDATE 8:14 a.m.: Two tow trucks are called to the scene. Law enforcement is there.

UPDATE 8:17 a.m.: One person reports leg and back pain.

UPDATE 8:29 a.m.: Three people are being transported to UMMC.

UPDATE 8:32 a.m.: One of the medics is transporting two of the three patients -- a 22-year-old pregnant female driver; and a 2-year old boy who was appropriately seated and belted in, with no complaints of pain, but needs to be evaluated.

UPDATE 8:45 a.m.: The Stafford assignment is back in service.

