Two funny guys will perform at Ascension Parish Hall to benefit Ricky Palermo Foundation

From a flier sent in by Ricky Palermo:

The nonprofit Ricky Palermo Foundation presents a Comedy Show starring Moody McCarthy and Nick Marra at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 28, at Ascension Parish Hall.

Pat Mancuso is the show's master of ceremonies. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $50. VIP packages are available for $500 for a table of eight -- includes VIP seating, signage and table wine.

Proceeds will benefit Rochester Regional Health, Batavia YMCA, Strong Memorial Hospital Spine Center and The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis.

Come and enjoy a night of laughs, heavy hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar! Dibble Family Center is catering.

Register to attend by March 22.

Make checks payable to:

Spinal Injury Tournament C/O Ricky Palermo

5159 Sunset Terrace

Batavia, NY 14020

********

Questions? Contact Ricky Palermo at (585) 739-8522 or email [email protected]

To find out more about the Ricky Palermo Foundation, click here.

About Moody McCarthy

He's a stand-up comic (writer and comic writer) who has performed on Conan, Jimmy Kimmel, and the Letterman Show. He was raised in Syracuse and now lives in New York City. He began doing comedy in the 1990s and before moving to the Big Apple, he was on Syracuse's top radio show covering sports.

Moody, the nickname his big Irish family gave him (born Matthew), has also been featured on "The Last Comic Standing," the 2003 reboot of "Star Search," and "America's Got Talent." He's performed at the world-famous Comedy Cellar and can be heard on SiriusXM radio.

His material is described as original but universal, smart without being trite. Couple that with a disarming stage presence and in-the-moment chops and you'll see why he's earned the admiration of his peers for his ability to "go up cold." From pubs to corporate outings, this versatile performer brightens any event.

About Nick Marra

He's been entertaining crowds with his down-to-earth comedy for more than 20 years. Drawing on his experiences from growing up in an Italian Catholic home, to his current family comprised on two sons in their 20s and a young daughter (born 16 years later), audiences easily relate to his quirky observations.

Nick performed live at the 2017 Red Carpet Live ESPY show on ESPN.

Producer Bill Bonnell of ABC/ESPN television networks said: "Nick Marra is a throwback. That's what I love about Nick. It's like he parachuted in from another time and place. To me, his style represents the glory days of stand-up comedy. It's good to know that there's still a comedian that represents those days gone by. He never disappoints!"