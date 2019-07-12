Two GCC students awarded scholarships from GC Interagency Council

Pictured from left are members of the scholarship committee and the 2019 recipients: Karen Hall, Hannah Kujawski, Peg Patterson-Case, Melissa Vinyard , Chelsea Elliott, Todd Rapp, Amy Swanson, Kari Heidemann and Melinda Rodriguez .

The Genesee County Interagency Council awarded two $1,000 scholarships at their annual picnic last month at the DeWitt Recreation Area.

This year’s recipients are Melinda Rogriguez and Melissa Vinyard.

Special Thanks to the Red Osier Landmark Restaurant in Stafford for catering such a wonderful meal for our council, scholarship recipients and their guests.