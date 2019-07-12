Two GCC students awarded scholarships from GC Interagency Council
Pictured from left are members of the scholarship committee and the 2019 recipients: Karen Hall, Hannah Kujawski, Peg Patterson-Case, Melissa Vinyard, Chelsea Elliott, Todd Rapp, Amy Swanson, Kari Heidemann and Melinda Rodriguez.
Submitted photo and press release:
The Genesee County Interagency Council awarded two $1,000 scholarships at their annual picnic last month at the DeWitt Recreation Area.
This year’s recipients are Melinda Rogriguez and Melissa Vinyard.
Special Thanks to the Red Osier Landmark Restaurant in Stafford for catering such a wonderful meal for our council, scholarship recipients and their guests.
The goal of the scholarship is to support students who have a strong drive to contribute to the field of Human Services. The Council was seeking applicants who were pursing their education in a Human Services major.
The mission of the Genesee County Interagency Council is to create fellowship and understanding among community human services agencies. The council helps to identify community issues and encourages development of resolutions.
The Council is happy to have been able to award such deserving candidates and wishes them nothing but success for their future!
About the Scholarship Winners
- Melinda Rodriguez, of Bergen, is a mom of five kids, a full-time student at Genesee Community College and a dean's list honoree. Her goals are to earn a degree in Social Work with a focus in the medical field. We look forward to seeing her develop her skills in the Human Services fields and joining our council in the future as a colleague.
- Melissa Vinyard, of Batavia, is a second semester student at Genesee Community College majoring in Human Services with a focus on alcohol and substance abuse. Her goals are to help those in sobriety find support by being a counselor. We look forward to her joining the Interagency council some day at a colleague.