Two men arrested by local law enforcement and Drug Task Force

From the Genesee County Sheriff's Office:

Two men were arrested Feb. 28 by local law enforcement and the Genesee County Local Drug Task Force.

Justin T. Gladney Sr., 30, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, was arrested on a Probation warrant by the Local Drug Task Force and members of the Batavia Police Department. Upon his arrest, he was allegedly found in possession of a quantity of cocaine and marijuana. Gladney was issued appearance tickets for criminal possession of controlled substance in the seventh degree and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree. He is due in Batavia City Court March 10.

Jerome (aka "Rome") Edmonds, 27, of Turner Street, Rochester, was arrested on a Genesee County Court Indictment warrant by the Local Drug Task Force and members of the Genesee County Sheriff's Office. His arrest concluded an investigation into the transportation, sale and possession of "crack" cocaine in and around the City of Batavia. Edmonds was charged with: criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree -- with intent to sell, a Class B felony; and criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony. He was arraigned in county court and released on his own recognizance. The county District Attorney's Office assisted in the investigation.