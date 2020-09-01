September 1, 2020 - 4:54pm
Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Genesee County, one in Batavia, the other in Byron
posted by Billie Owens in news, covid-19, coronavirus.
Press release:
New Cases – As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received two new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Batavia and Byron.
- Both of the positive individuals are in their 50s.
- The individuals were not on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Eight new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states
- Orleans County received zero new positive case of COVID-19 maintaining.
- One of the previous positive individuals has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation
- Thirteen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.