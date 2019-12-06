Two newly minted NYS Fire Instructors assigned to Genesee County

Submitted photos and press release:

The Genesee County Office of Emergency Management in conjunction with the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan P. Hendershott (below) and Christina M. Marinaccio (above) as New York State Fire Instructors (SFI) assigned to Genesee County.

Marinaccio has served as a County Fire Instructor since 2017. She is an active member of the Le Roy Fire Department, the Genesee County Emergency Support Unit and the Genesee County Fire Investigation Team. She is employed as a firefighter for the City of Batavia Fire Department.

Hendershott has served as a County Fire Instructor since 2013. He is an active member of the Bethany Volunteer Fire Department and the Genesee County Fire Investigation Team. He is employed as a firefighter in the Henrietta Fire District.

In this new role as SFIs, they will work closely with the Genesee County Fire Coordinator and County Training Technician assessing needs and delivering NYS training programs to fire personnel.

Anyone interested in learning more about opportunities in the volunteer fire services are encouraged to contact your local fire department or Emergency Management Office.