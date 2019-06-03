Two people charged with possession of lots of stolen items in Memorial Day bust in Pavilion

Press release from the Genesee County Sheriff's Office:

On Memorial Day, May 27, Deputy Ryan Young was dispatched to a reported disabled or abandoned vehicle on Peoria Road in the Town of Pavilion.

Deputy Young arrived on scene and located Stormy Watts, 21, of Stafford, and Daniel Lewis, 22, of North Chili, sleeping in the back seat.

Deputy Young made contact with both occupants who stated that they were waiting to call someone to bring them gas.

Upon investigation, it is alleged that Lewis was in possession of a firearm, being a convicted felon.

Numerous confirmed stolen items were allegedly located in the couple's possession. There were many other items allegedly found in their possession, but the Sheriff's Office is still attempting to locate the property owners.

Numerous vehicle electronics, handbags and wallets were seized.

If anyone has not yet reported a theft from their vehicle, please contact Deputy Young at the Genesee County Sheriff's Office (585-345-3000).

It is alleged that the larcenies occurred possibly in Monroe, Livingston and Genesee counties. These larcenies would have occurred between March and Memorial Day this year.

Lewis was charged with: criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, a Class E felony; destroying physical evidence, also a Class E felony; criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, a Class A misdemeanor; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, another Class A misdemeanor; and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.

Lewis was arraigned in Town of Le Roy Court and is being held in Genesee County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond.

Watts was charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, and unlawful possession of marijuana. Watts was arraigned in Le Roy Town Court and jailed on $1,000 cash bail or $3,000 bond.

Both subjects are due in Pavilion Town Court at 3 p.m. on June 4.

Genesee County Sheriff's Office was assisted by NYS Police, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, and the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.