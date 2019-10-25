Two Rochester men jailed on crack cocaine charges after local task force makes arrest on Ellicott Avenue

From the Genesee County Sheriff's Office:

On Thursday afternoon (Oct. 24) two Rochester men were arrested following an investigation by the Genesee County Local Drug Enforcement Task Force into the transportation and possession of crack cocaine in and around the City of Batavia.

Walter H. Bennett (AKA "Black") , 29, of Van Auker Street, Rochester, is charged with: criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a Class C felony; and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a Class A misdemeanor.

Rayqaun K. Balkum, 19, of Atkinson Street, Rochester, is charged with: criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a Class C felony; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a Class A misdemeanor; promoting prison contraband, a Class E felony; tampering with physical evidence, a Class E felony; and obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor.

Genesee County Sheriff's Sgt. James Diehl conducted a traffic stop of the car that Bennett and Balkum were traveling in on Ellicott Avenue in the city Thursday afternoon. An investigation ensued.

It is alleged that Bennett and Balkum were found to possess 64 bags of crack cocaine. Both were arraigned in city court this morning (Oct. 25) and put in Genesee County Jail.

Bennett's bail was set at $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond; Balkum's bail was set at $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond.

The task force is comprised of police officers from the county Sheriff's Office, Batavia PD and Le Roy Village police.

Task force members in this case were assisted by BPD, county Sheriff's deputies and the District Attorney's Office.