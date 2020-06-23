UMMC to allow limited-capacity visiting starting Thursday, issues strict policy

Press release:

Visitors will be allowed in Rochester Regional Health hospitals (Rochester General Hospital, Unity Hospital, Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic, and United Memorial Medical Center (Batavia)) in a limited capacity beginning Thursday, June 25.

The policy outlined below is the same for all five hospitals.

It is important to note, and we ask that you stress, there are still no visitors allowed in long-term care facilties (except for end-of-life situations).

Rochester Regional Health Visitor Policy -- This policy applies to hospitals (acute care) only:

Patients may designate two visitors throughout their stay;

Only ONE visitor is allowed at a time for no longer than four hours daily.

Visiting hours for all RRH hospitals are 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. daily.

No visitors will be permitted for*:

--- Emergency Department patients

--- COVID-19 positive patients

--- Suspected COVID-19 positive patients

--- Cancer infusion centers

--- Inpatient behavioral health

*The four exceptions to the above list of prohibited visitors include:

Pediatric patients may have one designated guardian on-site at a time. End-of-life patients may have one on-site visitor at a time. Obstetrical patients may have one on-site visitor at a time. Patients with intellectual, developmental, or other cognitive disabilities.

There are no restrictions on the hours of visitation for this (exceptions) list of visitors.

Visitors must be older than 18 years of age.

Visitors must be screened upon entering the facility; they will be denied entry if they report significant COVID-19 exposure or symptoms during the prior 14 days or have a temperature over 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit.

Visitors will be registered in an electronic system within the EMR (Care Connect) upon entry for each visit. The registration log will include the name and contact information of the visitor, the date(s) of their visits, and the name of the patient(s) visited.

Patients undergoing same-day procedures may be accompanied to the facility by a companion, but may not stay during the procedure.

A companion may drop them off and pick them up outside the facility.

They may not be with the patient inside the facility.

Visitors may not be present during procedures and in the recovery room except for pediatrics, childbirth, and patients with an intellectual, developmental, or other cognitive disability.

Visitors will be instructed to remain in the patient’s room throughout the visit except when directed by hospital staff to leave during aerosol-generating procedures or other procedures during which visitors are usually asked to leave.

Within areas of our facilities that do not allow us to accommodate social distancing, we reserve the right to refuse visitors for their safety and the safety of our patients and staff.

Visitors must be wearing their mask or cloth face-covering upon arrival to the facility. If the visitor does not arrive with a mask or cloth face-covering, the hospital will provide the visitor with a mask. The visitor will be instructed to keep their mask or cloth face-covering on at all times.

Visitors will be instructed to comply with strict hand hygiene and personal protective equipment practices.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60-percent alcohol. Cover all surfaces of hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Visitors will be provided written information regarding the potential risks and benefits of visiting a patient within the hospital as well the expectations regarding their visitation, which includes: the hours of visitation; remaining in the patient room during the entire visit unless otherwise instructed; wearing their mask or cloth face-covering during their entire visit; and instructions regarding meticulous hand hygiene.

Visitors who fail to comply with the outlined expectations will be asked to leave the facility.