United Way invites local agencies and nonprofits to apply for 'Community Impact' funding

Press release:

Starting Sept. 1, the United Way of Genesee County (UWGC) invites agencies and organizations who qualify as a 501c3 to submit their intent to apply for a UWGC’s 2020 Community Impact funding allocation (formerly known as Building Blocks).

These allocations will focus on the impact areas of health, education and financial mobility within Genesee County.

Interested agencies and organizations should contact UWGC Executive Director Tammy Hathaway for application instructions at [email protected] or (585) 343-8141.