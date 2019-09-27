United Way launches Campaign 2020: 'Clear vision for a brighter future'

Press release:

A breakfast held at the Dibble Family Center in Batavia this morning set the stage for the United Way of Genesee County’s Campaign 2020 Kick-off.

This year’s campaign will be under the direction of co-chairs Susie Ott and Jane Scott. Together they chair the United Way’s Day of Caring Committee, are members of the Allocations Committee and have dedicated themselves to the United Way mission for many years.

“Campaign 2020: clear vision for a brighter future” is our tagline this year, says Executive Director Tammy Hathaway. “We want to know the personality of our donor and offer them nothing less from our stewardship of their funds than what they give to their customers and the community.”

The United Way of Genesee County (UWGC) is focused on funding the Community Impact areas of health, education and economic mobility. Within these categories, 21 nonprofits are provided funding for 27 different programs in our county.

Campaign funding grants an insurance toward keeping these essential programs in existence. A listing of agencies and services funded can be found on the UWGC website.

Co-chairs, Ott & Scott (or as UWGC calls them: "Ott & Scott’s Big Adventure") announced this year’s United Way of Genesee County’s campaign goal for 2020 is $350,000.

As the morning began, Paul Ohlson of Care-A-Van Ministries blessed the venture saying "it takes a village." The United Way of Genesee County looks forward to partnering with current and new donors to "be this village" and to another year of being committed to mobilizing resources for community impact.

For questions, or inquiries of how to get involved, please contact the UWGC office at 585-343-8141.

Inset photo of United Way of Genesee County Executive Director Tammy Hathaway, courtesy of Susie Ott.