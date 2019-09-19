Upcoming events at Alexander Fire Rec Hall: Fall Gun Raffle, Christmas Crafts Show, Harvest Dinner Dance

Press release:

Upcoming events hosted by the Alexander Fire Department:

The Alexander Fire Department is hosting its Annual Fall Gun Raffle at their Recreation Hall, 10708 Alexander Road, Attica, from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2nd.

Tickets are $20 per person. Main ticket prizes include 11 rifles, seven shotguns, two pistols and three cash prizes. Door and floor raffles will include eight additional guns.

Food, beer and pop included. Also 50-50 and bell jar available. Only 975 tickets sold .

Guns supplied by Sugarbush Armory, of Attica. Tickets available at the Alexander Country Deli or call Barbara at 585-507-9930.

The Alexander Fire Department is hosting a Harvest Dinner Dance at their rec hall at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.

A buffet meal will include stuffed pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, squash, seasonal breads, dessert, coffee, tea, pop and water. Cash bar will be available.

Live music by Highway 31 will be from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Tickets are $15 per person and are limited to 250 persons . Reserved tickets only by calling Heidi at 585-813-6598.

The Alexander Fire Department is hosting their Annual Christmas Crafts and Vendor Show at the rec hall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1. More than 80 tables available.

Admission is free and refreshments will be available. For table rental contact Barbara at 585-507-9930.