Update on Action Trackchair fundraiser: 15 raffle tickets for $15 available, each prize valued at $100+

The mother of Ashley McCormack, the 18-year-old wheelchair-bound Darien resident whose dream is to have an Action Trackchair to increase her mobility, says they now have 15 raffle tickets for $15 (for the bunch) on sale.

Drawings will be held at the Sunday March 31 fundraiser for Ashley at Darien Fire Hall. All prizes in the raffle each have a value of more than $100, Susan Pfalzer said.

You do not have to be present to win.

"We also have (presale) admission tickets for sale, too, $10 gets you in for food, entertainment and Chinese auction," Pfalzer said.

Admission tickets at the door are $15. Time is 1 to 6 p.m.

The fire hall is located at 10537 Alleghany Road, Darien Center.

The Action Trackchair -- an all-terrain wheelchair -- is highly customizable. Insurance won't cover the cost of it and it retails for more than $11,000.

Organizers, friends and family are seeking cash donations, checks, gift certificates, gift baskets and auction items.

Cash donations and checks can be made out to: Ashley's Action Trackchair. Send them to: Susan Pfalzer, 1792 Sumner Road, Darien, NY 14040.

Group donations are encouraged.

For corporations and organizations, there is an EIN number available for your donations.

For presale tickets, donations or other information about this benefit, call: Cheryl Medina at (716) 863-0388; or (Nana) Annette Pfalzer at 547-9342; or (Mom) Sue Pfalzer at (585) 300-9508.

There is also a GoFundMe account set up. Visit here.

For previous coverage, click here.