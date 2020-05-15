Local Matters

May 15, 2020 - 11:12pm

Update on Town of Batavia government

posted by Billie Owens in town of batavia, news.

Press release:

Town of Batavia Hall, Court and Highway Facility will remain closed to the public.

  • Dog license renewals and water/wastewater payments may be made online, by mail or by use of the Town Hall drop box.

  • Building Permit applications, assessment documents or other department document communication may be emailed, mailed or by use of the Town Hall drop box.

Town Clerk's Office drive-thru window service will be open for essential transactions from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Town Park is open with the exception of the playground equipment, tennis courts, pavilions, and restrooms.

​The Town of Batavia Board meetings will continue to be held via video / teleconferencing.

Town of Batavia website is here.

Communication with Town of Batavia department officials will be available by email or phone.

ASSESSMENT

BUILDING/ZONING

COURT

ENGINEERING

HIGHWAY

SUPERVISOR

TOWN CLERK

WATER/WASTEWATER

