Update on Town of Batavia government

Press release:

Town of Batavia Hall, Court and Highway Facility will remain closed to the public.

Dog license renewals and water/wastewater payments may be made online, by mail or by use of the Town Hall drop box.

Building Permit applications, assessment documents or other department document communication may be emailed, mailed or by use of the Town Hall drop box.

Town Clerk's Office drive-thru window service will be open for essential transactions from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Town Park is open with the exception of the playground equipment, tennis courts, pavilions, and restrooms.

​The Town of Batavia Board meetings will continue to be held via video / teleconferencing.

Town of Batavia website is here.

Communication with Town of Batavia department officials will be available by email or phone.

ASSESSMENT

BUILDING/ZONING