UPDATED: Accident with entrapment reported on West Main Street Road, Batavia

A two-vehicle accident with injuries is reported at 3646 W. Main Street Road by Pudgie's Lawn & Garden in Batavia. Two patients need extricating.

East Pembroke Fire Department is on scene along with Mercy medics and law enforcement.

Town of Batavia Fire Department is called as mutual aid to provide extrication equipment. Mercy Flight was called then canceled, then called again. A landing zone will be set up at County Building #2.

UPDATE 11:32 a.m.: Mercy Flight is en route to the landing zone at County Building #2. Two flatbed tow trucks are called to the accident scene.

UPDATE 11:35 a.m.: A deputy is responding to West Main Street Road for traffic control.

UPDATE 1:16 p.m. by Alecia Kaus : The Genesee County Sheriff's Department is investigating a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 3446 W. Main Street Road before noon today. Sheriff's deputies say a Ford Focus headed east on Route 5 crossed over into the oncoming lane and struck an SUV that was headed west. The male driver of the Ford Focus was transported by Mercy Flight to ECMC with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was conscious and alert. The female driver of the SUV was transported to Strong Hospital in Rochester via ground ambulance with unknown injuries. Deputies say charges are pending against the driver of the Ford Focus.

Photos by Alecia Kaus.