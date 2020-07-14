Vacation Bible School offered next month at First Presbyterian Church of Batavia: Go on a virtual quest for the King's armor

First Presbyterian Church in Batavia is offering free Vacation Bible School for 4-year-old children through fifth grade from Aug. 10 to 14.

Hey kids, get ready to join the Knights of North Castle on a quest for the King's armor! The materials used are from Cokesbury's Vacation Bible School (cokesburykids.com).

This is a virtual experience with the first day opening worship in person, and to pick up storybooks and craft bags in the church parking lot at 300 E. Main St. That will be from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10.

Then at 9 a.m. on Tuesday through Thursday, Aug. 11-13, there will be songs and story time online.

On the last day, from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, there will be a closing celebration in the church parking lot.

For in-person events, coronavirus courtesy will be practiced.

Please register online here.

Church contact is Wendy Daniszewski, (585) 343-0505. Email: [email protected]