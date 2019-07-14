Local Matters

July 14, 2019 - 2:25pm

Valu Home Center plans Community Day event to benefit the Batavia Peace Garden

posted by Billie Owens in Value Home Center, Community Day, batavia peace garden, Announcements, batavia.

Submitted photo and press release:

On Sunday, July 20th, Valu Home Center will host a Community Day at the Valu Plaza location, 4152 W. Main Street Road, Batavia.

Friends of the Batavia Peace Garden will be on hand to sell hot dogs from noon to 4 p.m.

Representatives from EMS Mercy Ambulance will be present along with members of the Batavia City Fire Department.  The Fire Department will be on hand to provide child car seat checks and to correctly install your car seats.

“This is our opportunity to give back to the community," said store Manager Paul MacEwan. "This will become an annual event and hopefully will grow larger in years to come.” 

We look forward to having the community join in and meet our staff.

