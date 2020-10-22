Vehicle crashes into guardrail blocking traffic at Route 19 and Griswold Road

One vehicle crashed into a guardrail and injuries are reported on Route 19 at Griswold Road, near the Thruway entrance. The roadway is completely blocked, according to a first responder on scene. The entire guardrail is off its posts, laying across both lanes.

Le Roy fire and ambulance are responding. Traffic control will be needed and DOT was notified and will call a crew out there.

UPDATE 4:47 p.m.: The guardrail has been removed from the roadway. Le Roy fire is back in service. The scene is turned over to NYS Troopers. The DOT is assembling a crew to repair the guardrail. The patient refused medical attention; Le Roy ambulance is back in service.

UPDATE 5:16 p.m.: A first responder on scene estimates about 100 feet of the guardrail is damaged.