June 22, 2019 - 7:13am

Vehicle rolls over into ditch, catches fire in Stafford

posted by Billie Owens in news, Stafford, accidents.

A one-vehicle rollover accident is reported at 6412 East Bethany -- Le Roy Road. The vehicle landed in a ditch and is on fire. Stafford Fire Department, deputies and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 7:15 a.m.: The driver is out of a pickup truck that is well off the roadway, according to a first responder on scene. He is walking around; minor injuries. Smoke is coming from the pickup.

UPDATE 7:24 a.m.: A deputy says the truck is on its side, 50 feet off the roadway, down a 10-foot embankment. A flatbed two is called.

