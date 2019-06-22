Vehicle rolls over into ditch, catches fire in Stafford

A one-vehicle rollover accident is reported at 6412 East Bethany -- Le Roy Road. The vehicle landed in a ditch and is on fire. Stafford Fire Department, deputies and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 7:15 a.m.: The driver is out of a pickup truck that is well off the roadway, according to a first responder on scene. He is walking around; minor injuries. Smoke is coming from the pickup.

UPDATE 7:24 a.m.: A deputy says the truck is on its side, 50 feet off the roadway, down a 10-foot embankment. A flatbed two is called.