November 3, 2018 - 2:38pm
Veterans Day ceremonies scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 11 in Genesee County
From William R. Joyce, CSM (retired), director, Genesee County Veterans Service Agency:
"Honor, respect and guard your freedom for it comes from the blood of those who gave their life for it."
Veterans Day Ceremonies Schedule for Sunday, Nov. 11
- 9 a.m. -- Genesee County Park & Forest (VVA)
- 10 a.m. -- Batavia VAMC
- 10:15 a.m. -- NYS Vets’ Home
- 11 a.m. -- Upton Monument
- 11:30 a.m. -- Jerome Center (UMMC)
Organizations Participating
- Veterans of Foreign Wars of Genesee County
- Genesee County American Legion
- Disabled American Veterans – Chapter #166
- Marine Corps League – Hansen Brothers Detachment
- Vietnam Veterans of America – Chapter #193
