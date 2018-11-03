Local Matters

November 3, 2018 - 2:38pm

Veterans Day ceremonies scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 11 in Genesee County

posted by Billie Owens in veterans, Veterans Day, news, Announcements.

From William R. Joyce, CSM (retired), director, Genesee County Veterans Service Agency:

"Honor, respect and guard your freedom for it comes from the blood of those who gave their life for it."

Veterans Day Ceremonies Schedule for Sunday, Nov. 11

  • 9 a.m. -- Genesee County Park & Forest (VVA)
  • 10 a.m. -- Batavia VAMC
  • 10:15 a.m. -- NYS Vets’ Home
  • 11 a.m. -- Upton Monument
  • 11:30 a.m. -- Jerome Center (UMMC)

Organizations Participating

  • Veterans of Foreign Wars of Genesee County
  • Genesee County American Legion
  • Disabled American Veterans – Chapter #166
  • Marine Corps League – Hansen Brothers Detachment
  • Vietnam Veterans of America – Chapter #193

